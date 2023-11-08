Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.55 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

