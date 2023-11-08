Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 516 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CP opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

