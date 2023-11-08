Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of MSA Safety worth $80,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 123.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA opened at $159.81 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.