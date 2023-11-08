Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,768 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

