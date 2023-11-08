Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 562,665 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $86,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

NHI stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

