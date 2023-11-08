Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $944.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 428,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

