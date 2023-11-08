Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 5.9% Following Earnings Beat

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.83. 16,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 210,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $944.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

