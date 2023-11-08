Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,589,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

