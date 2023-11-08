Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 151 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

