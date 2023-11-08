Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Acuity Brands worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

