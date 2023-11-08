Saitama Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $41.18 million and approximately $574,840.02 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,318,931,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,318,931,912.42681 with 44,307,012,409.00345 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00094896 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $702,086.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

