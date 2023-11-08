Secret (SIE) One Day Volume Tops $782.60

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $782.60 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00148211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00041608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002811 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00340399 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $780.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

