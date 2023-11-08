Raymond James Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $32.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DK

Delek US Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.