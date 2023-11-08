PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 154.93% and a negative net margin of 185.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance
PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
