PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 154.93% and a negative net margin of 185.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

