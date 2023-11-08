Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $134.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.06.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $111.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

