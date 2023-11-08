Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.1 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

