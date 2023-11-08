Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 0.9 %
SBS stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.
Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
