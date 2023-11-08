Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 0.9 %

SBS stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

