SHF (SHFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.
SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter. SHF had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 373.84%.
Shares of SHFS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. SHF has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.
SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.
