SHF (SHFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter. SHF had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 373.84%.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF Stock Performance

Shares of SHFS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. SHF has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Trading of SHF

About SHF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SHF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SHF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SHF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.