CuriosityStream (CURI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CuriosityStream Stock Down 1.7 %
CuriosityStream stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.95.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
