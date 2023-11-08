Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBLD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.