Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

