The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Boosted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.