Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,839 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Teradata worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $59,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after buying an additional 1,342,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $49,344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3,334.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

