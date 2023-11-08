Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.45. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

