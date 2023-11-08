Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 20th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

CEV stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

