Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

ADI opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.59 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

