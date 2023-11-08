Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

