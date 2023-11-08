Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

