International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 397.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.47.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

