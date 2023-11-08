Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BIIB opened at $245.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.85 and a 200-day moving average of $277.06. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.21.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

