Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 186 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $206.92 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.80.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

