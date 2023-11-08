Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.06.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

