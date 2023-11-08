Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Gap Down to $37.23

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.23, but opened at $36.37. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 28,575 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.