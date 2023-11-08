Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.55. Corebridge Financial shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 2,064,462 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,105,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

