Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $212,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1,254.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $1,452,474 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

