Lincoln National Corp Has $470,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

