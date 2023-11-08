Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

