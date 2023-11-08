Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 4,243 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.40% of monday.com worth $30,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after acquiring an additional 399,859 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in monday.com by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

monday.com Stock Up 9.3 %

MNDY stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $189.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

