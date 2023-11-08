Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.64% of Markel Group worth $116,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 201 shares of company stock valued at $268,124 and have sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,338.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,473.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,418.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.25.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

