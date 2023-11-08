Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $76,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,161 shares of company stock worth $14,180,275. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $378.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

