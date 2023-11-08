Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 151,314 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,718,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $111,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $53,263,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SCI opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

