Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 38,982 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 38,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $85,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

