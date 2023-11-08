Ieq Capital LLC Buys 792 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $407.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

