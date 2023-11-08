Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.12.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.