Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $407,194 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.89.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

