Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,321 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $148.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

