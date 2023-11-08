Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 363 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.90 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $268,867. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

