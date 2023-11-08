Ieq Capital LLC Buys 9,140 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,346 shares of company stock valued at $23,387,448. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

