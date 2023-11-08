Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $422.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.02 and a 200-day moving average of $477.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

