Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 917 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

